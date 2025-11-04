403
Paypal Signal 04/11: Post-Earnings Buying Opportunity -Chart
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $67.52 (the upper band of its horizontal support zone) and $70.35 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- PayPal (PYPL) is a member of the NASDAQ 100, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500 indices. All three indices extend their record run, but bearish indicators continue to accumulate. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 is bullish with a rapid descent below its descending trendline.
- The PYPL D1 chart shows price action above its horizontal support zone following a one-week sell-off. It also shows price action above its descending Fibonacci Retracement Fan. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with an ascending trendline, approaching a bullish crossover. The bearish trading volumes surged during the post-earnings sell-off, suggesting a potential washout. PYPL corrected as the NASDAQ 100 Index pushed higher, a bearish confirmation, but bullish catalysts are accumulating.
- PYPL Entry Level: Between $67.52 and $70.35 PYPL Take Profit: Between $79.50 and $83.33 PYPL Stop Loss: Between $61.91 and $63.54 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.14
