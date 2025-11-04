403
Chevron Stock Forecast 04/11: Bullish Momentum (Chart)
Long Trade Idea: Enter your long position between $153.57 (yesterday's intra-day low) and $155.11 (the intra-day low of its last bullish candlestick).
- The Chevron (CVX) is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500 indices. All three indices extend their record run, but bearish indicators continue to accumulate. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 is bullish with a rapid descent below its descending trendline.
- The CVX D1 chart shows a price action inside a bullish price channel. It also shows price action breaking out above its ascending Fibonacci Retracement Fan. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with an ascending trendline. The average bullish trading volumes are higher than the average bearish trading volumes. CVX failed to match the record run of the S&P 500 Index, a bearish confirmation, but it amassed bullish trading signals.
- CVX Entry Level: Between $153.57 and $155.11 CVX Take Profit: Between $172.04 and 4180.64 CVX Stop Loss: Between $146.53 and $148.89 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.62
