Panama's Baseball Americas Cup: Pre-Selection Honors The Country By Training -
Games will resume on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and the team will have a day off on Sunday the 9th. They will then return to the field on November 10, train on Tuesday, and conclude on Wednesday the 12th with a light practice, fine-tuning the final details before their debut the following day against Canada.
“It's interesting and I'm proud to see them compete. The intra-squad games have been good; they're looking for ways to make them interesting. I'm happy with what I've seen so far,” commented coach Rodrigo Mayorga, satisfied with the fight the players have shown. The pre-selection team began its preparation on October 22nd and only yesterday enjoyed its first day off. “We had 11 days straight, we needed a break, and it came at a good time, the guys came in today and were able to get all the work done.” Mayorga added.
Calendar
Panama debuts on Thursday, November 13 against Canada at the Mariano Rivera stadium in La Chorrera starting at 8 pm. Then they face Colombia on Friday the 14th, at the same time. Their next opponent, on Saturday, November 15, is Argentina; on Sunday the 16th they face Brazil and they close against Puerto Rico on Monday the 17th.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment