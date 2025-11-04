Panama's Baseball Americas Cup: Pre-Selection Honors The Country By Training

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) While the country celebrates its national holidays, the national baseball team remains focused on its goal: the 2025 Copa América, which will be played in the country starting November 13. The team will not rest during this period and will continue its preparations with an intense schedule. “It's a little complicated, understanding that we have to be here, because fortunately we have the opportunity to be doing this these days. I know it's complicated for our families and everyone else, but I feel that the commitment we have will make us put our minds into training,” said coach José Mayorga, making clear the sacrifice that the commitment to the national team represents. The weekly training plan includes intra-squad games today and tomorrow, followed by a training session on Wednesday.

Games will resume on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and the team will have a day off on Sunday the 9th. They will then return to the field on November 10, train on Tuesday, and conclude on Wednesday the 12th with a light practice, fine-tuning the final details before their debut the following day against Canada.

“It's interesting and I'm proud to see them compete. The intra-squad games have been good; they're looking for ways to make them interesting. I'm happy with what I've seen so far,” commented coach Rodrigo Mayorga, satisfied with the fight the players have shown. The pre-selection team began its preparation on October 22nd and only yesterday enjoyed its first day off. “We had 11 days straight, we needed a break, and it came at a good time, the guys came in today and were able to get all the work done.” Mayorga added.

Calendar

Panama debuts on Thursday, November 13 against Canada at the Mariano Rivera stadium in La Chorrera starting at 8 pm. Then they face Colombia on Friday the 14th, at the same time. Their next opponent, on Saturday, November 15, is Argentina; on Sunday the 16th they face Brazil and they close against Puerto Rico on Monday the 17th.