The Mayor Of San Miguelito Irma Hernández Celebrates Progress In Investigation Into Alleged Property Damage

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The mayor of San Miguelito, Irma Hernández, reacted positively this Monday, November 3, to the seizure of assets ordered by the Comptroller General of the Republic against former mayor Héctor Valdés Carrasquilla pictured above left, for an amount of 285,845 dollars and 82 cents. When questioned about the amount of the financial loss in the San Miguelito Mayor's Office, Hernández indicated that it has not yet been determined, but clarified that it is a significant amount.

Hernández stated that she was“happy” that the complaints made during her mayoral administration were taking shape. Given this scenario, Hernández reminded everyone that the important thing was to remember that it was a process that remains under investigation. “These are some advances... we were the whistleblowers because we found irregularities and if someone has to be responsible for all the shortcomings and the weakening” of an institution like the Municipality of San Miguelito. For Hernández, it is time for justice to be done,“no matter who falls.”