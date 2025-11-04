The Mayor Of San Miguelito Irma Hernández Celebrates Progress In Investigation Into Alleged Property Damage

The Mayor Of San Miguelito Irma Hernández Celebrates Progress In Investigation Into Alleged Property Damage -
Hernández stated that she was“happy” that the complaints made during her mayoral administration were taking shape. Given this scenario, Hernández reminded everyone that the important thing was to remember that it was a process that remains under investigation. “These are some advances... we were the whistleblowers because we found irregularities and if someone has to be responsible for all the shortcomings and the weakening” of an institution like the Municipality of San Miguelito. For Hernández, it is time for justice to be done,“no matter who falls.”
