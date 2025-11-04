Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air Sponsors Citrus Heights PAL Golf Tournament To Support Local Youth Programs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air proudly sponsored the 2nd Annual Citrus Heights Police Activities League (PAL) Golf Tournament, held on October 16, 2025, at Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin, California. The event raised funds to support local youth mentorship and community engagement programs.

The Citrus Heights PAL Golf Tournament brings together local businesses, civic leaders, and residents to raise money for programs that“bridge the gap between law enforcement and youth.” This year's tournament featured a full day of golf, contests, and a community banquet, helping fund youth sports, leadership, and educational activities across the Sacramento region.

Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air, a locally owned and family-operated contractor specializing in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and home-electrification services, participated as an event sponsor to help expand opportunities for young people in the community.

“We're honored to support an organization like PAL that does such meaningful work for Citrus Heights families,” said Dimitar Dechev, CEO of Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air.“Our company was built on family values, and giving back to programs that mentor and inspire local youth is something we take to heart.”

The company's involvement reflects its ongoing commitment to community partnerships and its focus on positive local impact. In addition to supporting youth programs, Super Brothers also invests in workforce development and sustainability, holding recognition under the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Skilled program for Heat Pump Water Heater Installation certification.

“Our goal is to build a company that not only provides quality HVAC and plumbing services but also contributes to the community's long-term growth - through both service and sponsorship,” added Dechev.

The 2025 Citrus Heights PAL Golf Tournament included breakfast, a shotgun-start scramble, on-course contests, raffles, and a tri-tip and chicken buffet banquet with sponsor recognition and awards.

About Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air

Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air is a licensed California contractor (C-10, C-20, C-36) providing plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and home-electrification services throughout the Sacramento region, including Citrus Heights, Roseville, Elk Grove, and Folsom. The company is certified under the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Skilled program for Heat Pump Water Heater Installation and participates in multiple utility rebate programs supporting California's clean-energy transition.

For more information, visit or call (916) 249-1822.

Image Caption: Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air team supporting the 2nd Annual Citrus Heights Police Activities League Golf Tournament at Whitney Oaks Golf Club, Rocklin, CA.