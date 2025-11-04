Webster Bank Celebrates 90Th Anniversary

STAMFORD, Conn., November 4, 2025 /3BL/ - Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. (“Webster Bank”), celebrated its 90th anniversary on Saturday, October 11. Since its founding in 1935, Webster has grown to a national financial services company with over $80 billion in assets.

Founder Harold Webster Smith opened First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Waterbury in Connecticut with $25,000 from friends and family to help people build and buy homes during the Great Depression. The company was renamed Webster Bank when it first became publicly traded and has expanded its footprint and business lines to become one of the largest regional commercial banks in the United States.

“Acknowledging 90 years is much more than a recognition of our longevity. We are grateful for the generations of clients who have trusted us, the communities that embrace us and the colleagues who consistently go the extra mile,” said John R. Ciulla, Chairman and CEO, Webster Financial.“Reaching this milestone galvanizes our commitment to delivering exceptional service and generating sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Webster Financial delivers market-leading solutions to help businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals. The company's differentiated lines of business include Commercial Banking, Healthcare Financial Services and Consumer Banking. Webster's Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking lines deliver solutions nationally and regionally to companies, investors, government entities, other public and private institutions as well as families, private clients and small business owners. Its Healthcare Financial Services business helps millions of clients nationwide manage complex healthcare financial needs. HSA Bank is a leading provider of health savings accounts and Ametros is the country's largest professional administrator of medical insurance claim settlements.

Webster's Community Investment Strategy (“CIS”) focuses on affordable housing, access to capital for small businesses, community engagement and accessible financial services across our footprint. The strategy is focused on creating economic vitality and strengthening the communities we serve. A signature program of the CIS is Webster's Finance Labs initiative, which supports programs to help nonprofit community partners create opportunities for students to gain skills needed for financial empowerment and future financial well-being.

About Webster

