Myphysicianplan Closes Seed Round Supported By NJEDA To Expand Healthcare Access Nationwide
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MyPhysicianPlan, Inc., a New Jersey–based health-tech company revolutionizing accessible, affordable healthcare, announced it has closed its Seed Round in October 2025, backed by private investors and a matching investment from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) through the Angel Match Program.
The funding will accelerate MyPhysicianPlan's mission to make premium healthcare at affordable prices accessible to everyone-including small-business employees, gig workers, and international visitors to the U.S.
“This round validates our mission to remove barriers and make quality care affordable for all,” said Ramdev Regulapati, Co-Founder and CEO of MyPhysicianPlan.“NJEDA's support enables us to scale our technology and partnerships faster than ever.”
“Our vision is to simplify healthcare with automation and transparency,” added Gaurav Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO.“This investment allows us to expand nationwide, building on our success in New Jersey.”
Company Highlights
700 + Primary Care Practices in network across 30 + states
Comprehensive plans with premium primary care services are also available
Fully automated digital platform offering instant enrollment for members and immediate payments to providers
Affordable plans for individuals, businesses, and travelers starting at $75 per month
The Seed Round proceeds will be used to:
Strengthen technology infrastructure and provider network
Integrate with payroll and benefits platforms
Expand employer and travel insurance offerings
Increase marketing and affiliate partnerships
About MyPhysicianPlan
MyPhysicianPlan, Inc. provides flexible, subscription-based healthcare plans that make primary care, diagnostics, and prescriptions affordable and accessible for all. The company is headquartered in New Jersey and serves members nationwide.
