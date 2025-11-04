403
Space Force Association Welcomes Three New Silver Corporate Members
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the addition of three distinguished organizations-Lanteris Space Systems, Partners in Air & Space, and Arcfield-as new Silver Corporate Members. Each company brings exceptional expertise, innovation, and commitment to advancing national security and space operations. Their membership underscores SFA's mission to unite government, industry, and academia in strengthening the U.S. Space Force and the broader space enterprise.
Lanteris Space Systems
Lanteris Space Systems (formerly known as Maxar Space Systems) unveiled its new identity, with a rebrand that reflects the company's evolution into a next-generation defense and space technology company operating at the intersection of national security, missile tracking, space infrastructure, deep space exploration and commercial connectivity. Lanteris Space Systems is a company built to deliver speed, innovation and proven success in space. With a focus on rapid design and efficient manufacturing, they help government and commercial customers meet the fast-changing demands of the new space economy. Their track record of on-orbit performance, paired with adaptable, technology-driven solutions, ensures mission success across national security, civil and commercial space. For more information, visit .
Partners In Air & Space (PAS)
Partners In Air & Space is a veteran consulting and advisory firm serving the U.S. national-security air and space communities. Founded in 2001, PAS provides technical analysis, legislative insight, warfighter perspective, media-engagement services and more from offices in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Colorado Springs, Dayton, Huntsville and Houston. Their team draws on retired military and intelligence leaders, industry experts and seasoned practitioners to support acquisition, integration and strategic decision-making in the space domain. Visit for more information.
Arcfield
Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 16 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,600 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals with more than 65 years of collective proven experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence and warfighter readiness. Visit arcfield for more details.
The addition of these three organizations reflects SFA's commitment to growing a vibrant ecosystem of industry partners who support the war-fighting principle in the space domain. The Space Force Association welcomes Lanteris Space Systems, Partners In Air & Space and Arcfield and looks forward to working with them to strengthen our collective capabilities and to advance the readiness, awareness and strategic posture of the United States in space.
