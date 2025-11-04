Summit Broadband Named Official Partner Of The Orlando Magic

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Summit Broadband, a leading provider of high-speed fiber-optic telecommunications services, announced a landmark partnership with the Orlando Magic, becoming an official partner of the NBA team. This agreement significantly enhances its commitment to the Central Florida community.

The expansive partnership grants Summit Broadband exclusivity as the Magic's fiber-Internet provider and establishes an official status designation. The collaboration is designed to leverage the excitement of the NBA to promote Summit Broadband's high-speed connectivity and engage both business and residential customers across the region. As part of the partnership, fans can expect enhanced in-arena experiences, community activations, exclusive offers, and contests. The sponsorship will feature arena signage, radio broadcast integrations, and co-branded digital content.

“This is a signature partnership for Summit Broadband,” said Kurt Van Wagenen, Chief Executive Officer at Summit Broadband.“Partnering with the Orlando Magic, a pillar of the Central Florida community, allows us to powerfully reinforce our brand, highlight the superior speed and reliability of our fiber network, and directly engage with a passionate fanbase. We are thrilled to become the team's Official Fiber Internet Partner.”

Summit Broadband has been serving thousands of Florida homes and businesses for over 30 years. Its deep-rooted presence in the state is about more than just providing services; it is about being a dedicated community partner. This commitment is the foundation of the Summit Promise, which focuses on Fiber, Florida, and You. As a local provider, the company is proud to invest in the communities it serves, keeping neighbors connected and supported.

“We are excited to welcome Summit Broadband to the Orlando Magic family,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters.“With Summit Broadband's continued commitment to the Central Florida community, we're proud to have this partnership strengthen and amplify their engagement with consumers throughout the region. We look forward to a successful, long-term collaboration that collectively benefits our organizations and fans.”

About Summit Broadband

Summit Broadband provides high-speed internet, voice and video services to residential and commercial customers, as well as ethernet and dark-fiber transport to enterprise, carrier, and wholesale customers. Providing a superior customer experience since 1994, Summit Broadband operates its own fiber-optic networks, with a reach of approximately 6,000 route miles, serving multiple industries and communities.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family's ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $30 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 35 years. The Magic's other entities include the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming of the NBA 2K League. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with The Stadium Business Awards' Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic or call 407-89-MAGIC.