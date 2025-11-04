Bizclik Launches Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Middle East Summit 2026

London, UK – 4 November 2025 – BizClik, the global B2B media and events company behind Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine, has announced the launch of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Middle East Summit, taking place virtually on 3–4 February 2026.

The two-day summit will bring together procurement, supply chain, and logistics leaders from across the region to explore strategies that enhance supply chain resilience, accelerate digital transformation, and advance ESG-driven procurement.

Running alongside its sister event, Sustainability LIVE: The Middle East Summit, a single event ticket will grant attendees access to both summits through one integrated platform. This allows participants of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE to explore Sustainability LIVE sessions and connect with a wider network of professionals throughout the two-day programme.

Glen White, Founder & CEO of BizClik, said:

“Our Middle East Summits are about connection and transformation. By aligning Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE with Sustainability LIVE, we're empowering business leaders to collaborate, share insight, and shape the future of sustainable operations.”

Key Themes & Highlights



20+ expert speakers from global and regional organisations



Inspiring content tracks on Digital Procurement, Supply Chain Resilience, and AI-Driven Operations



Engaging sessions covering supplier diversity, risk management, logistics innovation, and sustainable sourcing



Interactive group discussions including panels, fireside chats, and live Q&As

Online networking with 500+ procurement and supply chain professionals via Brella, BizClik's virtual networking platform







Past Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE programmes have featured executives from Vodafone, Coupa, Nestle, NHS England, Siemens, Visa and Mars.

Karin Ertl, Global Head of Procurement at TE Connectivity and past speaker at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Dubai 2025, said:

"I am grateful to have taken part in such a seamlessly executed event-kudos to the organising team for delivering a world-class experience.

It was a privilege to connect with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and contribute to conversations shaping the future of procurement and supply chain. The insights shared were not only thought-provoking but highly actionable-I'm already exploring ways to apply them in my daily work."

Join Industry Leaders Online

Registration is open now, and tickets are free to attend. Attendees of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Middle East Summit will also gain access to sessions from Sustainability LIVE: The Middle East Summit, hosted concurrently on the same digital platform.

Become a sponsor / Get your tickets here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

Izzy Hutchin – PR Executive, BizClik

