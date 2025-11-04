Rapsodo Enhances Its Golf Practice Experience With Three New Features

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapsodo MLM2PRO Premium Members can now take their practice to the next level - compete in Closest to the Pin, sharpen precision with Random Target practice and experience every shot in realistic 3D Range conditions

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, a leading sports data and performance technology company, today released three new features to elevate golfers' experience using the Premium Membership on its award-winning mobile launch monitor, the MLM2PR. This tool offers unparalleled data and insight to enhance practice sessions and the exclusive new Closest to the Pin, Random Target and 3D Range features allow members to test their skills through competitive games with real-world visuals.

Closest to the Pin: Bring one of golf's most exciting challenges to your Rapsodo course simulation experience. The new Closest to the Pin mode allows up to five players to compete on any par-3 hole, testing precision, control and shot-making skills. Choose to play every par-3 on any Rapsodo Course or select specific holes for a quicker round. Add optional penalties for landing in rough, sand, or other hazards to keep the competition fun and fair. With customizable tee box locations, golfers of all skill levels can join the action-making this feature perfect for tournaments, events, or casual sessions with friends.

Random Target: The new Random Target mode adds unpredictability to practice on the Rapsodo Target Range. In this new update, golfers are challenged with randomly generated targets within a user-selected yardage range, simulating real-world course conditions and forcing adaptive shot-making. These practice sessions aim for long-term skill retention while allowing users to master their skills and gradually increase the difficulty.

3D Practice Range: The Rapsodo Range - 3D Environment Update offers unique visuals that differentiate Rapsodo from its competitors. It now features a visually stunning Singapore-themed environment, with iconic skylines and lush landscapes, creating a striking, immersive backdrop that enhances the practice experience. With richer layouts and details for greater realism and immersion, the MLM2PRO is innovating the way golfers practice in a simulated environment.

“These updates reflect our commitment to continually enhancing the golfer's experience and leading innovation in personal launch monitors and simulators,” said Pete Gibbons, director of golf at Rapsodo.“The MLM2PRO is already trusted for its professional tour-level accuracy and affordability and with these new features, we're giving players even more versatility to practice and play better golf.”

In the last two years, Rapsodo has added over 14 new or expanded game and practice modes for MLM2PRO premium members. Featuring more than 30,000 virtual courses, the MLM2PRO allows users to test their skills simply by connecting to their iOS or Android devices. All MLM2PRO ($699.99) devices include a free 45-day trial of the MLM2PRO Premium Membership. The annual membership is $199.99, two-year membership is $329.99 and a lifetime membership is $599.99. The new features will be delivered to existing users through a firmware and app update.

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy's Best of Golf Awards and the Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball, affirming Rapsodo's leadership in golf, baseball and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more atText>.

