Special Representative Of The Secretary-General (SRSG) Stresses The Importance Of Including Persons With Disabilities In All Political Processes

Special Representative of the Secretary-General Hanna Tetteh and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Political Affairs Stephanie Koury met yesterday with Libyan organizations of persons with disabilities to discuss the challenges they face and their priorities and views on their participation in the political process, including the Structured Dialogue facilitated by UNSMIL. Participants raised concerns about the effective implementation of their rights in accordance with international treaties, in their public and private life in Libya.

They also called for meaningful representation in all national processes and government and elected bodies, including parliament and municipal councils, with attention to women and young persons with disabilities. The SRSG noted the importance of including persons with disabilities in all aspects of National life including the structured dialogue process.

