K'taka BJP To Launch Campaign Against Garbage Disposal & Pothole Menace

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 4 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has announced a one-week campaign regarding Bengaluru's garbage disposal problem and pothole issues.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with MLAs and MPs, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said, in Bengaluru, "We have held a meeting of all representatives to discuss Bengaluru's problems. Due to the misgovernance of the Congress government, Bengaluru has turned into a garbage city."

He said that potholes and piles of garbage are visible on all roads, adding that people need to fight against the government that has betrayed the city, and it has been decided to conduct inspections for one week.

He stated that along with this, a signature collection campaign will be held in every assembly constituency from November 6 to 15.

Ashoka said that opinions from the public will be collected regarding A Khata and B Khata issues.

“The government has created a scheme to extract money from this. The government has no funds for Bengaluru's development,” he claimed.

He said that there is no need to take such steps to arrange that money.“People cannot afford to pay so much,” he said.

Ashoka added that efforts are being made to increase registration by 5 per cent to extract commission.

“A garbage cess has been imposed, burdening the people. BESCOM is collecting money through OC and CC. If temporary electricity is obtained, three times the charge has to be paid, and this is being encouraged by BESCOM. People do not want such an expensive brand in Bengaluru,” he claimed.

He said that there is no need to spend thousands of crores to build tunnel roads, adding that there is no need to destroy parks like Lalbagh to build roads.

“Earlier, when they planned to build a steel bridge, we demanded a concrete road. Even now, we are not saying no to tunnel roads. But there is no need to dig tunnels to provide convenience to Delhi leaders,” he said.

Ashoka alleged that already, 150 types of price hikes have been made.

He said that Karnataka is in the 2nd position in farmers' suicides, adding that farmers in Belagavi and Chamarajanagar are continuously protesting.

He said that Congress President Kharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar should clearly state that there will be no Chief Minister change.

“They should clarify that Siddaramaiah will be the Chief Minister for five years. If they say so, we will remain silent. Even if either of them becomes CM, there will be no development,” he said.