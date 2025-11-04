Cero Therapeutics To Present Data At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer Conference Highlighting Lead Compound CER-1236 Sustained Cell Expansion And Cytokine Response

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly released preclinical data to be presented in a poster on November 8, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK: CERO) (“CERo” or the“Company”), an innovative cellular immunotherapy company pursuing new targets and novel phagocytic mechanisms, announces it will be presenting data on its lead compound CER-1236 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference being held November 5-9, 2025 in National Harbor, Md.

The poster, titled,“CER-1236, an investigational T cell product targeting TIM-4 Ligand, exhibits sustained effector function and resistance to exhaustion,” highlights preclinical data showing the durability of activity for CER-1236. Data demonstrates sustained cell expansion across multiple rounds of antigen stimulation in combination with a robust cytokine response, compared to CD3/CD28 polyclonal stimulation, which induced strong initial activation, but led to cell exhaustion.

CERo CEO Chris Ehrlich said,“We believe these data are supportive of what we have seen in broad terms in our Phase 1 trial, while providing additional insight that we believe will be useful as we continue development. SITC is a prestigious conference in the space, and we are grateful for the continued recognition for our science.”

The Company is currently conducting the first-in-human, multi-center, open label, Phase 1/1b study is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CER-1236 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia that is either relapsed/refractory, or in remission with measurable residual disease, or newly diagnosed patients with TP53 mutated MDS/AML or AML. The two-part study initiated with dose escalation to determine the highest tolerated dose and recommended dose for Phase 2, followed by an expansion phase to evaluate safety and efficacy. Primary outcome measures include incidence of adverse events (AEs) and serious adverse events (SAEs), incidence of dose limited toxicities and estimation of overall response rate (ORR), complete response (CR), composite complete response (cCR), and measurable residual disease (MRD). Secondary outcome measures include pharmacokinetics (PK).

About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering integrates key functional attributes of both innate and adaptive immunity within a single therapeutic construct, designed to engage the body's immune repertoire for more comprehensive tumor targeting. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is designed to redirect patient-derived T cells toward tumor cells through both adaptive perforin/granzyme pathways and innate engulfment mechanisms. The latter employ phagocytic activity to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated targeting properties of CER-T cells may offer advantages compared with currently approved CAR-T therapies and could potentially extend the reach of cellular immunotherapy to both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. CERo has initiated clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, for hematologic malignancies.

