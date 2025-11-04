Premio Showcases New Semi-Rugged Fanless Mini PC With Intel Core Ultra Series 1 At Embedded World North America 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing solutions, today announced the launch of its BCO‐500‐MTL Series - a high-performance, semi-rugged fanless mini computer powered by IntelCoreTM Ultra Series 1 (125U/155U) processors. Engineered to deliver powerful edge AI capabilities in an ultra-compact footprint, the BCO‐500‐MTL Series is ideal for real-time deployments in kiosks, industrial automation, IoT gateways, and smart city infrastructure. The system makes its debut at Embedded World North America 2025 (Booth #5021).



"The BCO-500-MTL Series completes Premio's BCO-500 Series x86 semi-rugged fanless mini pc line and delivers the highest performance in the product line to date," said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio Inc. "By combining the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors with our proven semi-rugged, fanless design, we're delivering an AI-ready platform built for the next wave of AI at the edge. The BCO-500-MTL Series empowers engineers to seamlessly deploy high-performance, energy-efficient AI solutions that enable real-time insights and smarter decision-making wherever data is generated in harsh edge-level deployments."



BCO-500-MTL Series Key Features

. Powered by Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 1 (125U/155U) with Intel® AI Boost NPU and ArcTM GPU

. Up to 11 TOPS AI performance in a compact, semi-rugged fanless design

. Industrial-grade NUC alternative for high-performance edge AI

. Built rugged, built ready with wide temperature range: -20 °C to 60 °C and 12–24 V DC power input

. Comprehensive I/O: 3 × 2.5 GbE LAN, dual DisplayPort, USB Type-C, USB 3.2 & COM ports

. Storage: M.2 slots for NVMe SSD and modular add-ons

. Support for 4G/5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth connectivity

. CE, FCC, and UL certified for global industrial and commercial use

. Ideal for kiosks, retail, automation, IoT gateways, and smart city AI deployments



The BCO-500-MTL Series expands Premio's BCO-500 lineup with its most powerful and advanced system-on-chip processor to date. Leveraging Intel's latest CoreTM Ultra Series 1 architecture, the system integrates an Intel® AI Boost NPU and Intel® ArcTM GPU to deliver up to 11 TOPS of AI acceleration - all within a semi-rugged, ultra-compact, and fanless enclosure engineered for 24/7 mission-critical operations.



Designed as an industrial NUC alternative, the BCO-500-MTL Series provides powerful and reliable computing in a compact, power-efficient footprint, enabling system integrators to deploy intelligent edge applications with minimal space and energy requirements. Its durability, thermal efficiency, and wide operating temperature range make it ideal for demanding environments that require long product lifecycles and continuous uptime.

Buy Now and Availability

The ultra-compact, semi-rugged, fanless BCO-500-MTL Series is now available for order. To schedule a demo, discuss customization options, or purchase a sample unit for development, visit or contact our edge computing experts directly at....