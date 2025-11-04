Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Fly-E Group, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On August 13, 2025, The Bear Cave published a report asserting that Fly-E's“stock... is being manipulated by overseas stock scammers, is in the end stages of a pump-and-dump scheme, and is at risk of a near-term, severe stock collapse.” The Bear Cave report further asserted that“Fly-E Group produces products that endanger the safety of all New Yorkers.” Following publication of the Bear Cave report, Fly-E's stock price fell sharply over several consecutive trading sessions.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Legal Disclaimer:
