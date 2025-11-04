Lafleur Minerals Provides Update On Confirmation Drilling For PEA At Swanson Gold Deposit And Beacon Gold Mill, Val-D'or, Québec

Lafleur Minerals Provides Update On Confirmation Drilling For PEA At Swanson Gold Deposit And Beacon Gold Mill, Val-D'or, Québec
|Hole-ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
|BAR04-82*
|88.39
|112.78
|24.39
|6.06
|BAR29-84*
|78.00
|156.00
|78.00
|2.00
|BAR31-84*
|33.00
|84.00
|51.00
|3.46
|BAR33-84*
|82.50
|106.50
|24.00
|4.91
|BAR37-85*
|46.50
|153.00
|106.50
|1.16
|BAR47-85*
|91.50
|129.00
|37.50
|2.75
|BAR50-85*
|54.00
|99.00
|45.00
|2.32
|BAR52-85*
|55.50
|78.00
|22.50
|4.71
|SW-03-07**
|20.20
|89.50
|69.30
|3.03
|SW-06-13***
|42.00
|99.00
|57.00
|1.94
|SW-06-18***
|6.00
|82.70
|76.70
|1.31
*Data from drill hole database and report by Lac Minerals (Crepeau, 1985) (GM40707)
*Data from drill hole database and report by Pheonix Matachewan (Bourgoin, 2003) (GM60470)
*Data from drill hole database and report by Agnico-Eagle (Villeneuve, 2006) (GM63152)
Figure 1: Swanson Gold Deposit and Pit Shell - Twin Holes (in blue)
Figure 2: Location of the Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp
Figure 3: Location of the Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill
Beacon Gold Mill Restart Update
LaFleur is advancing the restart of its fully-permitted Beacon Gold Mill, a recently modernized and upgraded 750-tonne-per-day facility equipped with crushing, grinding, flotation, regrind, leaching, and Merrill-Crowe circuits. The mill, currently under care and maintenance since March 2023, is undergoing a comprehensive mechanical, operational and electrical review ahead of recommissioning using existing mineralized stockpiles.
Recommissioning activities are well underway, focusing on upgrades and repairs to the filter presses, tailings pump box, leach tanks, pumps, motors, air systems, monitoring instruments, along with the installation of a gravity concentrator circuit. Recruitment for key operational roles-including a Mill Manager, Maintenance Superintendent, Electricians, Millwrights, and Plant Operators (mill clerk, procurement and warehousing personnel)-is in progress to support an efficient restart.
LaFleur has also estimated approximately 10,000-20,000 tonnes of mineralized stockpiles remaining on site; however, the exact number will be confirmed as the mill restart program advances (Figure 4). These stockpiles will serve as feed for initial trial runs, enabling the Company to fine-tune operations ahead of launching its full production. While the quantity and grade remain conceptual (there has been insufficient work to define a mineral resource), these efforts mark a significant milestone toward near-term gold production and cash flow generation from a strategic, wholly-owned asset in Val-d'Or, Québec, one of the best and most established mining camps in the world. Recently announced regional M&A and consolidation signals that major global producers are aggressively entering the Val-d'Or camp to secure long-life, low-risk gold assets, validating the view that Val-d'Or is one of the most strategic and investable gold regions globally. With LaFleur's Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Project located in the same Val-d'Or-Abitibi mining camp and belt as many of these M&A targets, this increases the strategic importance of Beacon Gold Mill as regional infrastructure in a growing production corridor. Valuations set through regional M&A also establishes a district pricing precedent that may re-rate the entire Val-d'Or peer group upward, suggesting that LaFleur's Beacon-Swanson combination could be substantially undervalued by comparison. In addition, the current gold price environment, hovering near historic highs around US$4,000/oz, significantly enhances the economic appeal of LaFleur's Beacon Gold Mill restart, offering strong margins, accelerated payback potential, and exceptional leverage to gold in a fully permitted, near-term production setting.
Figure 4: Stockpiled Material at the Beacon Gold Mill
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration and drilling activities on its exploration projects.
About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the restart of gold production at its 100% owned Beacon Gold Mill and development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val- d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project spans approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and comprises several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously explored by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits, as well as several other showings, which comprise the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road, providing direct access to several nearby gold mills and further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill, which was upgraded at $20M expense in 2022) is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.
