Border Guards Report No Buildup Of Russian Equipment Or Infantry Groups Near Chernihiv Region

“Along the Chernihiv section of the border, we are not seeing any enemy activity related to the buildup of equipment or small infantry groups directly near the border line,” he clarified.

Demchenko noted that in recent weeks, shelling of Chernihiv region has intensified. A large number of attacks also continue in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, where Russian forces attack infrastructure and civilian homes.

“In Sumy region - which has a 550-kilometer border with Russia - only a small stretch within Khotyn and Yunakivka communities sees the enemy using small infantry groups attempting to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. But even in that area, enemy activity has decreased significantly in recent days,” the spokesperson said.

He stressed that the actions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the area have inflicted substantial losses on the enemy.

Demchenko also noted that Russia has significantly increased its use of drones this year, including munition drops from UAVs and FPV drones operating via fiber-optic control.

As reported, Russian forces recently shelled Krasnopillia community in Sumy region, causing significant destruction.