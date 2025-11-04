Jordanian Agro-Industrial Sector Gains From Daman-Numo Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) -- The Daman Investment and Agricultural Industries Company (DIAI), in partnership with the Safouh Muzdhirah for Agriculture Company, signed an agreement with Numo International Food Industries to supply processed potato products to a factory Numo is establishing to produce semi-fried frozen potatoes.Abdul Hadi Fallahat, Chairperson of the Daman Company, said the agreement supports the company's strategy to shift from traditional to industrial agriculture by producing crops for the food industry, thereby enhancing integration between agricultural production and industrial processing.Under the agreement, Numo's factory will receive 20,000 tons of processed potatoes in 2026. Fallahat noted that the approach aims to maximize the efficiency and economic return of agricultural investments through strategic partnerships with local and regional stakeholders, contributing to the localization of agro-industrial supply chains in Jordan.He added that the company is pursuing a sustainable transformation plan that focuses on economically feasible projects, supplying local raw materials to the food industry, and strengthening the competitiveness of Jordanian products in regional markets.Hassan Kabous, Chairperson of Numo International Food Industries, said the new factory in Ghor al-Mazra'a forms part of the company's expansion strategy in the food sector, developing specialized production lines to meet local market demand with high-quality products. He added that the partnership ensures the sustainability of supply chains and product standards, reflecting strong integration between agriculture and industry.Kabous highlighted that choosing Jordan as the site for this project reflects the Kingdom's favorable investment climate, advanced infrastructure, and government support for the industrial and agricultural sectors. He said Jordan provides an ideal platform for developing high-quality food projects that enhance the regional value chain.Iyad Dweik, Director General of the Safouh Muzdhirah for Agriculture Company, said that the company, a strategic partner of the Daman Company, handles the marketing and supply of processed potatoes to local factories producing frozen and semi-fried potato products, including Numo's new factory. He said the partnership will support the production of high-quality Jordanian agro-industrial products, strengthen national technological capabilities, and enhance the Kingdom's position in the regional food processing sector.Numo International Food Industries is part of the AlKbous Group for Trade, Industry, and Investment, a leading Yemeni group with significant food industry investments in Jordan and the region. The DIAI, owned by the Social Security Investment Fund, serves as the Fund's agricultural arm, implementing production and development projects that support food security, economic development, and sustainable growth in Jordan.The partnership reflects the orientation toward building an integrated agro-industrial sector capable of meeting local market needs and advancing Jordan's role as a regional hub for food industries, in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II to invest in productive projects that achieve food security and support national economic development.