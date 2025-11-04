Mixed Tocopherols Market Outlook Report 2025-2034: Growing Incorporation In Food And Beverage Products, And Rising Use In Cosmetics And Personal Care Products Bolster Growth

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mixed Tocopherols Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global mixed tocopherols market attained a volume of above 156.71 Kilo Tons in 2024. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 4.50% to reach more than 243.37 Kilo Tons by 2034.



Rising Use of Mixed Tocopherols in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Bolstering the Market Growth

The growing use of mixed tocopherols in cosmetics and personal care products is augmenting the growth of the market. As mixed tocopherols can strengthen skin barriers and protect skin from free radicals, they are extensively used in skincare products, which is significantly contributing to the industry growth.

The increasing demand for skincare products with anti-ageing properties to improve the visible sign of ageing is also surging the use of mixed tocopherols, thereby augmenting the industry growth. With the ability of mixed tocopherols to alleviate redness and inflammation, it is increasingly used as a soothing agent in cosmetics and personal care products.

It is further utilised to ease the symptoms associated with psoriasis and eczema, which is significantly contributing to the market growth. In addition, the rising inclination towards natural and organic skincare and cosmetic products is leading to a surge in demand for mixed tocopherols, which is providing further impetus to the growth of the market.

Growing Incorporation of Mixed Tocopherols in Food and Beverage Products to Aid the Market Growth

The emerging trend of clean label products owing to the rising environmental and health consciousness is increasing the use of mixed tocopherols. As major food and beverage companies are increasingly attempting to minimise the use of synthetic preservatives in products like cereals, the use of mixed tocopherols to preserve their stability and flavour is escalating, thereby fuelling the market growth. In addition, the rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic preservatives is surging the use of mixed tocopherols as their substitute, hence driving the market growth.

The growing demand for natural food and beverage products is surging the demand for mixed tocopherols, which is driving the market growth. As the demand for natural products with enhanced shelf life is surging, mixed tocopherols are used to maintain the freshness of the products, which is driving the growth of the industry. Mixed tocopherols are antioxidants and do not impart flavours to food products, due to which they are increasingly incorporated into plant-based and poultry products, which is significantly contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the rising use of mixed tocopherols as preservatives in meat products is providing further impetus to the growth of the market.

