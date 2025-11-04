403
Markaz Renews Its Partnership with the LOYAC AC Milan Football Academy
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 4 October,2025: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” has renewed its sponsorship of the LOYAC AC Milan Football Academy in Kuwait, continuing a strategic partnership that spans over 15 years and builds on a 32-year collaboration with LOYAC. This partnership has contributed to the training of more than 1400 young players, reflecting Markaz’s commitment to its corporate social responsibility pillar of “building human capacity.” It also embodies a model of sustainable collaboration between non-profit organizations and the private sector, combining legacy and innovation to develop youths’ skills. The academy integrates world-class and innovative coaching practices designed to enhance participants’ skills to refine their abilities and compete at the highest standard.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ali H. Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at Markaz, said: “Our support for the LOYAC AC Milan Football Academy reflects our CSR strategy to build human capacity and empower youth to achieve their aspirations. For more than fifteen years, this collaboration has provided a platform for hundreds of young players to develop their skills and embrace values of commitment and teamwork, preparing them to succeed and add value to their communities. At Markaz, we believe that empowering youth is a national priority and one of the most important investments in Kuwait’s future.”
Ms. Fareah Al Saqqaf, Chairperson at LOYAC, commented: “Our collaboration with Markaz is a leading example of how the private sector and non-profit organizations can work together to create lasting impact. We take pride in a partnership that has spanned decades and played a pivotal role in supporting the AC Milan Football Academy, which has evolved into a professional training platform offering a nurturing environment for youth. This partnership reflects our shared vision to empower Kuwait’s youth and develop their potential and skills.”
The partnership with LOYAC spans a broad portfolio of programs that enhance human capacity across community, professional, life-skills, and physical development. Community empowerment initiatives include the Winter Aid Distribution Initiative, Green Volunteering, the Homes Program, Neqsat Ramadan, Service Is My Joy, and the LOYAC X NAEMATI community service initiatives, which extend support to underprivileged groups and promote environmental awareness and inclusion. Professional empowerment is advanced through the Al Jawhar Program and the Jawhar Podcast, alongside specialized communication and media-readiness training delivered with industry experts such as Ms. Rania Barghout, enabling participants to develop strong public-speaking, presentation, and media interaction skills. Life-skills development is strengthened through workshops like The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People and Teens, the Young Leaders Program in the United Kingdom, the Kon Social Entrepreneurship Program, and the Photography Workshop, which build critical thinking, creativity, and leadership. With regards to health and sports, the LOYAC AC Milan Football Academy stands as a key pillar in training hundreds of young people and providing them with opportunities to benefit from international exposure and competitive opportunities.
