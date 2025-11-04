Hillman Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increases FY 2025 Adj. EBITDA guidance; reiterates Net Sales and year-end leverage guidance CINCINNATI, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN ) (the“Company” or“Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, reported financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2025. Third Quarter 2025 Highlights (Thirteen weeks ended September 27, 2025)

Net sales increased 8.0% to a record $424.9 million compared to $393.3 million in the prior year quarter

Net income totaled $23.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS1 totaled $0.22 per diluted share compared to $0.13 per diluted share in the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to a record $88.0 million compared to $64.8 million in the prior year quarter

Net cash provided by operating activities was $26.2 million compared to $63.7 million in the prior year quarter

Free Cash Flow1 totaled $9.1 million compared to $39.6 million in the prior year quarter Hillman repurchased approximately 325.6 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.72 per share, which totaled $3.2 million

Balance Sheet and Liquidity at September 27, 2025

Gross debt was $709.5 million compared to $718.6 million on December 28, 2024

Net debt1 was $671.8 million compared to $674.0 million on December 28, 2024

Liquidity available totaled $276.9 million; consisting of $239.2 million of available borrowing under the revolving credit facility and $37.7 million of cash and equivalents Net debt1 to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA improved to 2.5x at quarter end compared to 2.8x on December 28, 2024

Management Commentary "During the quarter, we generated the highest Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA in the 61-year history of Hillman," commented Jon Michael Adinolfi, President and CEO of Hillman. "I am especially proud of this team because we continue to execute and take great care of our customers despite market volume headwinds and tariff volatility. This business continues to demonstrate resilience given the nature of Hillman products used in everyday repair and maintenance projects around the home. As we look to the future, our improved leverage and healthy balance sheet have positioned us to finish the year strong. We continue to remain focused on sustainable long-term growth opportunities that drive shareholder value.” Full Year 2025 Guidance - Updated Based on year-to-date performance and its expectations for the remainder of the year, management is updating its guidance most recently provided on August 5, 2025 with Hillman's second quarter 2025 results.

Previous FY 2025 Guidance Updated FY 2025 Guidance Net Sales $1.535 to $1.575 billion $1.535 to $1.575 billion Adjusted EBITDA1 $265 to $275 million $270 to $275 million Year-end leverage 2.4x leverage at year end 2.4x leverage at year end

1) Denotes Non-GAAP metric. For additional information, including our definitions, use of, and reconciliations of these metrics to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP, please see the reconciliations toward the end of the press release.

Third Quarter 2025 Results Presentation

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Net Loss, GAAP Basis

(dollars in thousands) Unaudited

Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 27, 2025 Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 28, 2024 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 27, 2025 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 28, 2024 Net sales $ 424,939 $ 393,296 $ 1,187,085 $ 1,123,033 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 205,378 203,700 604,456 581,806 Selling, warehouse, general and administrative expenses 138,342 130,261 381,101 369,980 Depreciation 20,100 17,948 59,343 50,583 Amortization 15,265 15,354 45,937 45,857 Other (income) expense (50 ) (881 ) (988 ) 3 Income from operations 45,904 26,914 97,236 74,804 Interest expense, net 14,692 15,108 43,044 44,316 Refinancing costs - - 906 3,008 Income before income taxes 31,212 11,806 53,286 27,480 Income tax expense 8,020 4,372 14,579 9,003 Net income $ 23,192 $ 7,434 $ 38,707 $ 18,477 Basic income per share $ 0.12 $ 0.04 $ 0.20 $ 0.09 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 197,754 196,297 197,544 195,914 Diluted income per share $ 0.12 $ 0.04 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 199,849 199,034 199,454 198,370



HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

September 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,731 $ 44,510 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,414 ($2,827 - 2024) 144,933 109,788 Inventories, net 460,089 403,673 Other current assets 28,375 15,213 Total current assets 671,128 573,184 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $421,912 ($376,150 - 2024) 235,114 224,174 Goodwill 830,098 828,553 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $577,051 ($530,398 - 2024) 560,943 605,859 Operating lease right of use assets 79,187 81,708 Other assets 20,423 17,025 Total assets $ 2,396,893 $ 2,330,503 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 162,358 $ 139,057 Current portion of debt and financing lease liabilities 15,447 12,975 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 17,796 16,850 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 33,837 34,977 Pricing allowances 7,567 7,651 Income and other taxes 7,320 10,377 Other accrued liabilities 28,867 31,843 Total current liabilities 273,192 253,730 Long-term debt 683,200 691,726 Deferred tax liabilities 135,579 124,611 Operating lease liabilities 67,739 71,474 Other non-current liabilities 7,053 6,591 Total liabilities $ 1,166,763 $ 1,148,132 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders' equity: Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 197,757,293 and 197,431,709 issued and outstanding in 2025, respectively and 196,705,710 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 20 20 Treasury stock, at cost, 325,584 shares in 2025 (3,165 ) - Additional paid-in capital 1,453,457 1,442,958 Accumulated deficit (180,244 ) (218,951 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,938 ) (41,656 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,230,130 1,182,371 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,396,893 $ 2,330,503



HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 27, 2025 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 28, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 38,707 $ 18,477 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 105,280 96,440 Deferred income taxes 9,791 (1,326 ) Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization 3,767 3,807 Stock-based compensation expense 10,739 9,742 Customer bankruptcy reserve - 7,757 Loss on debt restructuring 906 3,008 Cash paid to third parties in connection with debt restructuring (906 ) (1,554 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (135 ) 56 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (500 ) 313 Changes in operating items: Accounts receivable, net (34,721 ) (22,906 ) Inventories, net (53,925 ) (2,036 ) Other assets (19,691 ) (142 ) Accounts payable 22,575 17,822 Accrued salaries and wages (1,217 ) 7,150 Other accrued expenses (6,381 ) 3,579 Net cash provided by operating activities 74,289 140,187 Net cash from investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash received - (57,762 ) Capital expenditures (55,347 ) (64,196 ) Other investing activities (154 ) (211 ) Net cash used for investing activities (55,501 ) (122,169 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of senior term loans (6,384 ) (4,255 ) Financing fees - (33 ) Borrowings on revolving credit loans 109,000 77,000 Repayments of revolving credit loans (122,000 ) (77,000 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (4,156 ) (2,698 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,177 8,938 Repurchases of common stock (3,165 ) - Payments of contingent consideration (199 ) (196 ) Other financing activities 142 (103 ) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (25,585 ) 1,653 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 18 1,596 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,779 ) 21,267 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,510 38,553 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 37,731 $ 59,820



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are not provided for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics items that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business, nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments as well as to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 27, 2025 Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 28, 2024 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 27, 2025 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 28, 2024 Net income $ 23,192 $ 7,434 $ 38,707 $ 18,477 Income tax expense 8,020 4,372 14,579 9,003 Interest expense, net 14,692 15,108 43,044 44,316 Depreciation 20,100 17,948 59,343 50,583 Amortization 15,265 15,354 45,937 45,857 EBITDA $ 81,269 $ 60,216 $ 201,610 $ 168,236 Stock compensation expense 3,904 3,257 10,739 9,742 Restructuring and other (1) 749 1,322 2,860 3,192 Litigation expense (2) 1,950 - 1,950 - Transaction and integration expense (3) 87 477 215 993 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 67 (467 ) (500 ) 313 Refinancing costs (4) - - 906 3,008 Total adjusting items 6,757 4,589 16,170 17,248 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,026 $ 64,805 $ 217,780 $ 185,484

(1) Includes consulting and other costs associated with severance related to our distribution center relocations and corporate restructuring activities.

(2) Litigation expense includes an accrual for the tentative settlement of a California wage-hour class action / Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) claim.

(3) Transaction and integration expense includes professional fees and other costs related to the Koch Industries, Inc. and Intex DIY, Inc. acquisitions.

(4) In the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, we entered into a Repricing Amendment (2025 Repricing Amendment and 2024 Repricing Amendment) on our existing Senior Term Loan due July 14, 2028.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as reported diluted EPS excluding the effect of one-time, non-recurring activity and volatility associated with our income tax expense. The Company believes that Adjusted Diluted EPS provides further insight and comparability in operating performance as it eliminates the effects of certain items that are not comparable from one period to the next. The following is a reconciliation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to Adjusted Diluted EPS from continuing operations:

Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 27, 2025 Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 28, 2024 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 27, 2025 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 28, 2024 Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income Net income $ 23,192 $ 7,434 $ 38,707 $ 18,477 Remove adjusting items (1) 6,757 4,589 16,170 17,248 Remove amortization expense 15,265 15,354 45,937 45,937 Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense (2) (1,967 ) (1,149 ) (4,864 ) (4,929 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 43,247 $ 26,228 $ 95,950 $ 76,733 Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.04 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 Remove adjusting items (1) 0.03 0.02 0.08 0.09 Remove amortization expense 0.08 0.08 0.23 0.23 Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense (2) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.22 $ 0.13 $ 0.48 $ 0.39 Diluted Shares, as reported 199,849 199,034 199,454 198,370

Note: Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.

(1) Please refer to the "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" table above for additional information on adjusting items. See the "Per share impact of Adjusting Items" table below for the per share impact of each adjustment.

(2) We have calculated the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments shown above at the applicable statutory rate of 25% for the U.S. and 26.2% for Canada except for the following items:

The tax impact of stock compensation expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25%, excluding certain awards that are non-deductible.The tax impact of acquisition and integration expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25%, excluding certain charges that were non-deductible.Amortization expense for financial accounting purposes was offset by the tax benefit of deductible amortization expense using the statutory rate of 25%.

(3) Diluted shares on a GAAP basis for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2025 include the dilutive impact of 2,095 and 1,910 options and awards, respectfully. Diluted shares on a GAAP basis for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2024 include the dilutive impact of 2,737 and 2,456 options and awards, respectfully.

Per Share Impact of Adjusting Items

Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 27, 2025 Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 28, 2024 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 27, 2025 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 28, 2024 Stock compensation expense $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Restructuring and other costs 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.02 Litigation expense 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 Transaction and integration expense 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Refinancing costs 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 Total adjusting items $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 0.09

Note: Adjusting items may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Debt

We define Net Debt as reported gross debt less cash on hand. Net debt is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes that Net Debt provides further insight and comparability into liquidity and capital structure. The following is the calculation of Net Debt:

September 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 Revolving loans $ 49,000 $ 62,000 Senior term loan, due 2028 639,088 645,470 Finance leases and other obligations 21,434 11,085 Gross debt $ 709,522 $ 718,555 Less cash 37,731 44,510 Net debt $ 671,791 $ 674,045



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

We calculate free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of how much cash is generated by our business operations and is a measure of incremental cash available to invest in our business and meet our debt obligations.

Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 27, 2025 Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 28, 2024 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 27, 2025 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 28, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26,237 $ 63,711 $ 74,289 $ 140,187 Capital expenditures (17,172 ) (24,118 ) (55,347 ) (64,196 ) Free cash flow $ 9,065 $ 39,593 $ 18,942 $ 75,991

