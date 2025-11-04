Capital City Bank Appoints Alicia Williams-Ronan Chief Retail Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank today announced that Alicia Williams-Ronan has assumed the role of chief retail officer. She succeeds Randy Lashua, who will retire on December 31 after 20 years of service. In this role, Williams-Ronan will oversee strategy and direct management for all retail sales, service and operations, leading 350 associates at 63 banking offices in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Williams-Ronan joined Capital City Bank in 2005 and has advanced through roles in client service, technology and senior operations leadership, gaining broad expertise in both bank operations and retail banking. In April, she was identified as Lashua's successor and named senior vice president of the Retail Banking Division. Since then, she has worked closely with him to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

“With her strong track record and deep industry knowledge, Alicia is the ideal choice to guide our Retail Banking Division into the future,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Bank Group chairman and CEO.“Her expertise and vision will ensure we continue delivering exceptional service while adapting to the evolving needs of our clients.”

Previously, Williams-Ronan served more than five years as Bank Operations Group manager, overseeing core departments including Deposit Services, Loan Servicing and Transactional Risk & Fraud Prevention. Her leadership in this role was instrumental in optimizing workflows, enhancing client satisfaction and mitigating risk to ensure the Bank remained resilient in a dynamic environment.

Before joining the Capital City Bank team, Williams-Ronan spent more than 12 years at Publix Super Markets, where she gained extensive experience in various client service roles. She is a graduate of Flagler College, where she earned her bachelor's degree in accounting. Beyond her professional responsibilities, Williams-Ronan is dedicated to her community, and is a long-time supporter of the United Way of the Big Bend.



About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 108 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit.



