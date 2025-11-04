Blue Gold Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Chief Technology Officer To Deliver Digital Strategy And Create Ecosystem For World's First Global Gold-Backed Digital Currency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proven innovator and technology executive Nathan Dionne to advance Blue Gold's mission of building the world's first gold-backed digital currency ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (“Blue Gold” or the“Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced the appointment of Nathan Dionne as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately.

As CTO, Mr. Dionne will lead the delivery of the Company's digital strategy, overseeing the development and launch of the Company's gold-backed token and the payment platform, which is expected to power the adoption of the world's first gold-backed global currency.

A globally recognized technology leader, Mr. Dionne brings executive experience and a proven track record in the fields of cryptocurrency, digital payments, financial services, gaming, and global operations. His previous roles include serving as an early team member at payments innovator, CashStar (acquired by Blackhawk), CTO at Barstool Sports (acquired by Penn National), Co-Founder at NorthOut (acquired by ECI), SVP of Digital Transformation at ECI, and Founder of PlayGreen, a global iGaming technology platform.

“Nate's leadership at the intersection of technology and finance will be instrumental as Blue Gold builds scalable digital infrastructure for the tokenization of gold,” said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold Limited.“His proven ability to scale global fintech and payments platforms - and to transform traditional industries through technology - positions him perfectly to help us deliver on our mission of creating the world's first global gold-backed digital currency ecosystem.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Blue Gold at this critical inflection point as the Company sets out to create a Mine-to-Wallet ecosystem,” said Mr. Dionne.“We will be bridging the physical and digital worlds as we aim to make gold not just a store of value, but a utility for the modern economy.”

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company's mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited's shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit .

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

