Türkiye Urges Ferrero to Uphold Fair Market Standards
(MENAFN) The Competition Authority of Türkiye announced on Monday that it is crucial for the Italian firm Ferrero, the producer of Nutella and a long-time player in the Turkish market, to fully meet its obligations—both in terms of business ethics and its responsibility toward the Turkish public.
According to Competition Authority President Birol Kule, the recent disputes within the sector are not merely commercial concerns but rather matters of safeguarding the efforts of local producers and ensuring a fair and balanced market environment, he told a news agency.
Kule explained that in certain remarks appearing in the international media and seemingly stemming from Ferrero, Türkiye’s hazelnut farmers, merchants, and overall market dynamics were unfairly blamed. He emphasized: "Our country is being portrayed as a ‘market subject to speculation.’”
"However, the investigation conducted by our institution in 2024 and the commitments made as a result show the exact opposite," Kule stated, highlighting that this stance not only misrepresents the reality but also constitutes a significant injustice against Turkish producers.
He further noted that Türkiye’s hazelnut output had dropped considerably this year because of adverse weather patterns and pest problems.
Kule remarked: "Farmers have suffered yield losses, yet they have continued to produce with dedication.”
"So there is no ‘game’ as alleged. Farmers are trying to adapt despite the conditions of nature and the market," he added, underlining the persistence and resilience of local growers in the face of challenging circumstances.
