Qatari Emir denounces atrocities committed by RSF, urges for truce
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani strongly condemned the atrocities carried out by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, calling for an urgent political settlement to end the protracted civil conflict.
“We express our collective shock at the horrific atrocities committed in the city of El-Fasher in Sudan’s Darfur region and reaffirm our condemnation of these acts in the strongest terms,” he said during the opening of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha.
Reports indicate that on Oct. 26, RSF fighters seized control of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and carried out large-scale ethnic killings against civilians, sparking international alarm over the potential fragmentation of Sudan.
“Sudan has endured the horrors of this conflict for over two and a half years. It is time to bring it to an end and reach a political solution that safeguards Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” Sheikh Tamim stated.
The civil war between Sudan’s army and the RSF, ongoing since April 2023, has left thousands dead, displaced millions, and created one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.
Turning to the situation in Gaza, Sheikh Tamim called for intensified global efforts “to address the catastrophic consequences” of years of Israeli military action, urging nations “to redouble [their] efforts and provide support to the Palestinian people for reconstruction and to meet their essential needs.”
“Social development cannot be achieved without peace and stability,” he added.
The three-day UN summit in Doha brings together leaders and representatives from over 200 countries and organizations to discuss eradicating poverty, enhancing social inclusion, and advancing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.
