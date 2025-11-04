403
Türkiye Posts 2.3 Percent Increase in October Exports
(MENAFN) Türkiye shattered its monthly export ceiling in October, with overseas sales climbing to $24 billion—a 2.3% annual increase that marks an all-time high for the month, Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced Tuesday.
Speaking at an Istanbul press briefing, Bolat revealed the nation reached unprecedented territory with a rolling 12-month export total of $270.2 billion, establishing a new benchmark for Turkish trade performance.
The January-through-October period saw the country push exports to $224.6 billion, reflecting a 3.9% year-over-year gain that underscores sustained momentum in overseas markets.
However, imports surged 6.6% to reach $31.4 billion in October alone, driving the monthly trade gap to $7.4 billion.
Over the first ten months of 2024, the cumulative foreign trade deficit stood at $74.4 billion, reflecting the nation's continued appetite for imported goods amid expanding export capacity.
The figures demonstrate Türkiye's strengthening position in global commerce despite widening trade imbalances that continue to challenge policymakers.
