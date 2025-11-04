Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Posts 2.3 Percent Increase in October Exports

Türkiye Posts 2.3 Percent Increase in October Exports


2025-11-04 06:30:21
(MENAFN) Türkiye shattered its monthly export ceiling in October, with overseas sales climbing to $24 billion—a 2.3% annual increase that marks an all-time high for the month, Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced Tuesday.

Speaking at an Istanbul press briefing, Bolat revealed the nation reached unprecedented territory with a rolling 12-month export total of $270.2 billion, establishing a new benchmark for Turkish trade performance.

The January-through-October period saw the country push exports to $224.6 billion, reflecting a 3.9% year-over-year gain that underscores sustained momentum in overseas markets.

However, imports surged 6.6% to reach $31.4 billion in October alone, driving the monthly trade gap to $7.4 billion.

Over the first ten months of 2024, the cumulative foreign trade deficit stood at $74.4 billion, reflecting the nation's continued appetite for imported goods amid expanding export capacity.

The figures demonstrate Türkiye's strengthening position in global commerce despite widening trade imbalances that continue to challenge policymakers.

MENAFN04112025000045017169ID1110292105



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search