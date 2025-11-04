Non-Opioid Pain Management Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Non-Opioid Pain Management Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the global market size is valued at USD 53.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 96.74 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.94%.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the global non-opioid pain management market is strongly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions such as arthritis and neuropathic pain, which is fueling demand for safer alternatives to opioids. For instance, according to the CDC, around 51.6 million U.S. adults were living with chronic pain in 2024, and this prevalence continues to rise globally. Additionally, the emergence of novel non-opioid drug classes, such as selective NaV1.8 inhibitors, is creating significant opportunities for market expansion, offering effective pain relief without the risks of addiction and dependency associated with opioids. Ongoing R&D investments and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies are further accelerating innovation in this space.

However, the market faces restraints such as stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval timelines for new non-opioid therapies, which delay market entry and limit the availability of innovative treatments. On the other hand, increasing awareness about the risks of opioid addiction and expanding adoption of non-pharmacological pain management therapies, such as physical therapy and neuromodulation, present new market opportunities. Moreover, the development of combination therapies and the integration of digital health solutions for pain management are expected to open new avenues for patient-centric care and market expansion.

Market Highlights



Drug Class: The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 32.34%.

Indication: The chronic pain segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 8.26%.

Distribution Channel: The online pharmacies segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period. Regional Insights: North America dominated the global market, accounting for 38.41% share in 2025. This growth is attributed to government-supported initiatives promoting non-opioid pain management drugs to reduce opioid dependence.

Competitive Players

Pfizer Inc.Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Novartis AGTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.GSK plcSanofi S.A.Eli Lilly and CompanyMerck & Co., Inc.Abbott LaboratoriesCipla Ltd.Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Amgen Inc.Fresenius Kabi AGVertex PharmaceuticalsSouth Rampart Pharma, Inc.MallinckrodtHisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.Others Recent Developments

Segmentation

By Drug Class (2026-2034)Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)AntidepressantsLocal AnestheticsAnticonvulsantsOthersBy Indication (2026-2034)Chronic PainNeuropathic PainMusculoskeletal PainOthersAcute PainPost-Operative PainInjury and TraumaDental PainBy Distribution Channel (2026-2034)Hospital PharmaciesDrug Stores & Retail PharmaciesOnline Pharmacies Want to see full report onFull Report