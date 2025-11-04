Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Blast Reported Inside Pakistan Supreme Court In Islamabad, Casualties Feared

2025-11-04 05:00:51
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistan News: Several people were injured following an explosion in the basement of Pakistan's Supreme Court in Islamabad. According to Pakistani media reports, the blast was caused by a gas cylinder that exploded in the basement cafeteria, sending shockwaves through the building.

Local authorities have reportedly confirmed casualties, though the exact number remains unclear.

Footage circulating on social media shows minor structural damage to parts of the Supreme Court complex. Witnesses said the loud explosion reverberated through the lower floors, sparking panic among those inside the building.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene as officials launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

