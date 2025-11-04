Blast Reported Inside Pakistan Supreme Court In Islamabad, Casualties Feared
Local authorities have reportedly confirmed casualties, though the exact number remains unclear.
Footage circulating on social media shows minor structural damage to parts of the Supreme Court complex. Witnesses said the loud explosion reverberated through the lower floors, sparking panic among those inside the building.
Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene as officials launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.
