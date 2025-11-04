India Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Reflects On Her Journey After Women's World Cup Triumph (WATCH)

Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled her journey after successfully leading the Women in Blue to their maiden World Cup triumph by defeating South Africa in the thrilling final in front of a packed crowd at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.

Harmanpeet became the first Indian women's captain and the 11th overall in women's cricket history to lift an ICC World Cup trophy, joining an elite list of ranks, including legends like Belinda Clarke, Charlotte Edwards, Meg Lanning, and Sharon Tredrea. The 36-year-old joined Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in the illustrious group of Indian captains who have led the nation to World Cup glory across formats, etching her name in the history of Indian cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy became the talking point post India's historic World Cup triumph as the Women in Blue ended a 47-year-old drought of lifting the coveted trophy.

Harmanpreet Recalls Playing with Father's Bat

As India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur successfully led the team to a historic triumph, the veteran batter recalled her early days of playing with her father's old bat. This memory ignited her dream of representing India on the global stage one day.

“I still remember how we used to play with the bat from my dad's kit bag. Those bats were really big, and one day, my dad gave me his old bat to play with,” the 36-year-old said in a video posted by BCCI.

“Whenever we held that bat and watched matches on TV - watching India play, watching the World Cup, I used to think, I want an opportunity like this someday. At that time, I didn't even know about women's cricket, but I was already dreaming of the day I'd wear the blue jersey,” she added.

Harmanpreet Kaur made her India debut in an ODI match against Pakistan and has since evolved into one of the influential figures in Indian women's cricket, leading by example with fearless batting and inspirational leadership. Following Mithali Raj's retirement from her illustrious career, Harmanpreet was appointed India's full-time captain across all formats.

'You Should Never Stop Dreaming'

Speaking further about her journey, Harmanpreet Kaur highlighted the importance of belief and perseverance, adding that one should not stop dreaming, even if the path to success is unclear. She further said that unwavering self-belief can make an impossible dream into reality.

“This moment means a lot to me because there are so many young girls who might not know much about women's cricket, yet they still dream, dream of bringing a change in our country,” Harmanpreet said.

"It just shows that you should never stop dreaming. You never know where your destiny will take you. Don't think about when or how it will happen, just believe that it will happen.

“That self-belief kept me going and made me believe that this dream could become possible,” she added.

Harmanpreet Kaur is the second-most successful Indian batter after Mithali Raj in the history of Women's ODI World Cup, amassing 1136 runs, including 3 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 45.44 in 35 matches.

Harmanpreet Kaur's World Cup Realized

The Indian skipper finally had her dream come true when she lifted the coveted ICC Women's World Cup trophy. Harmanpreet Kaur calls the historic triumph 'magic', acknowledging faith, blessing, destiny, and collective effort for turning years of hard work into a reality.

“Personally, it's a very emotional moment. Because it was my dream since childhood. Ever since I started playing, it has been my dream to win the World Cup one day. If I get an opportunity to lead my team, I don't want to miss this opportunity. So, I said all these things from the bottom of my heart. And God heard everything one by one.” Harmanpreet said.

“It's like magic. I don't understand how come suddenly everything is falling in place. Everything kept happening one by one. Finally, we are world champions. I am feeling very relaxed, very humble, so grateful to God for giving this team, which we have been dreaming of for so many years, and we are living this moment,” she added.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India's historic Women's World Cup triumph stands as a defining chapter in Indian cricket, epitomizing years of hard work, determination, and hard work in Indian women's cricket, inspiring the new generation of cricketers to chase greatness.