Mukuru and JUMO partner to launch responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered credit solution in South Africa

Mukuru ( ), a leading next-generation financial services platform, has partnered with AI-powered banking technology provider JUMO to launch ' Fast Loan', a scalable, mobile-first credit solution designed to address a critical gap in South Africa's financial ecosystem.

According to TransUnion ( ), 16.8 million people in South Africa remain outside the formal credit system. Many earn irregular incomes, lack traditional credit histories, and are excluded from mainstream financial services.

With the launch of Fast Loan, the two African fintech leaders aim to close this gap by offering fair, transparent, and responsible access to short-term credit by combining Mukuru's trusted customer relationships and network with JUMO's AI-driven credit infrastructure.



JUMO's banking as a service infrastructure will power Fast Loan. JUMO provides plug-and-play infrastructure behind a new generation of data orientated financial products. Their solutions include SME and retail banking software infrastructure provided to banks.

Mukuru customers can apply via WhatsApp, with instant disbursements to their Mukuru Card. Loan amounts range from R100 to R8,000, repayable over 30 days, and funds can be used immediately across all digital channels such as POS or online ecommerce with the card, or on any of the many value-added services offered by Mukuru. They can also be withdrawn as cash at any ATM or at over 11,000 of Mukuru's retail partner points, including Spar, Pick 'n Pay, Boxer, and Shoprite.

Loan pricing is transparent: a 11.5% initiation fee, interest in arrears (5% for first loans, 3% thereafter), and capped penalties. Customers who repay early incur no interest charges, encouraging responsible borrowing and providing an affordable lending option for many customers who have not had access to formal credit until now.



All loans are reported to credit bureaus, helping customers build formal financial profiles. JUMO's ethical lending technology has been independently verified, earning a 92.2% score in the Cerise + SPTF Customer Protection Certification, being one of the highest in the industry.

Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, said:

“Fast Loan is built on years of deep engagement with South Africa's informal economy. It reflects our understanding of how our customers earn, transact, and manage financial pressure. Partnering with JUMO allows us to scale this offering responsibly; combining trust, technology, and insight to deliver meaningful financial solutions where they're needed most.”

Andrew Watkins-Ball, Founder and CEO of JUMO, added:

“We are proud to work with Andy and the team at Mukuru. Their products are relied upon by millions of customers and we will work hard to provide them with the technology infrastructure that they need to deliver more value to their customers.”



Beyond providing immediate access to credit, Fast Loan will generate valuable insights into customer borrowing behaviour, repayment patterns, and financial goals. These learnings will guide future product enhancements including longer terms, higher loan amounts, and more flexible repayment options.

About Mukuru:

Mukuru is a leading next-generation financial services platform serving over 17 million customers across Africa, Asia and Europe. With more than 100 million transactions processed across 570+ corridors, Mukuru leverages technology to provide affordable, accessible financial services via both physical and digital channels. Recognised six times in the FXC Intelligence Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies, Mukuru is also an award-winning employer and innovation leader.

About JUMO:

JUMO has developed AI-led financial technology that enables banks to offer a new generation of digital credit and savings products to millions of entrepreneurs in Africa. JUMO works with partners, such as banks, e-money operators and payments providers, to facilitate high-tech information and money management systems.

Since its founding in 2015, JUMO has enabled over $8.7 billion of lending by banks to 35 million people in Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Uganda, Côte d'Ivoire, South Africa, Benin and Cameroon.

With unmatched speed to market and low infrastructure costs, JUMO aims to bring banking to everyone, everywhere, at any time.



