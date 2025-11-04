403
US Pushes for Humanitarian Truce in Sudan
(MENAFN) The United States’ senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, Massad Boulos, stated that efforts are continuing to achieve a humanitarian truce in Sudan.
This follows an initial agreement in principle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
“Both parties have agreed in principle, and we have not recorded any initial objection from either side. We are now focusing on the fine details,” Boulos remarked on Monday, in a statement reported by a media outlet.
Boulos explained that the current initiative, aimed at securing a comprehensive ceasefire and planning a post-truce phase in Sudan, falls within the framework approved by the International Quad in Washington last September.
On September 12, the International Quad—comprising the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—advocated for a three-month humanitarian truce. This would allow emergency aid to reach all affected areas and serve as a preliminary step toward a permanent cessation of hostilities.
The US-led committee additionally recommended initiating a nine-month transitional period after the initial humanitarian pause, intending to establish an independent, civilian-led administration in Sudan.
Boulos emphasized that no direct or indirect negotiations are taking place between the RSF and the Sudanese army at this moment.
Instead, a separate dialogue facilitated by the US is steering the process.
He also described the humanitarian crisis in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, as “very urgent and painful,” reiterating Washington’s strong denunciation of atrocities against civilians in the city.
