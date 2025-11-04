403
Anghami and Huawei celebrate five years of collaboration shaping a connected entertainment ecosystem across MENA
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 04 November 2025: Anghami, the region’s leading music and entertainment platform, and Huawei, a global technology leader in smart devices and innovation, celebrate a five-year partnership that has transformed how audiences across the region experience music.
Anghami has expanded its presence across Huawei’s ecosystem of devices, from smartphones and wearables to connected cars, beginning with its onboarding on Huawei’s AppGallery and evolving into a full-fledged cross-scenario experience.
In continuation of the successful partnership, Anghami launched its first HarmonyOS smartwatch app in 2021, giving users control over playback and discovery directly from their wrist, one of the region’s earliest integrations between a music streaming platform and a smartwatch.
Earlier this year, Anghami took this collaboration a step further by embedding the Anghami application directly into vehicles powered by Huawei’s HMS for Car, enabling users to access the full app experience from their in-car dashboards. Additionally, Anghami also released an enhanced version of its app for the HUAWEI WATCH 5, powered by HarmonyOS 5.
Together, these developments demonstrate how Anghami and Huawei continue to expand across connected touchpoints, allowing listeners to enjoy their favorite Arabic and international tracks seamlessly at home, on the move, and on the road.
“Working with Huawei over the past five years has allowed us to transform the way people connect with music,” said Choucri Khairallah, Chief Business Officer at Anghami. “Together, we’ve brought Anghami into more moments of our users’ daily lives, whether they’re checking their watch, driving to work, or relaxing at home, with experiences that feel effortless and personal.”
“Our partnership with Anghami reflects Huawei’s commitment to empowering regional innovators through technology. By connecting Anghami’s locally loved content with our ecosystem of devices, from smartphones and wearables to cars, we’re bringing smarter, more personal entertainment to millions of users across the Middle East and Africa,” said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation.
Since then, both brands have continued to innovate, focusing on user experience and meaningful technology partnerships. Through Huawei’s growing ecosystem of smartphones, watches, and connected cars, Anghami has been able to deliver seamless music experiences that are also culturally relevant to audiences across the region.
