USGBC Opens LEED V5 Project Certification, Unveils New Tools And Resources For The World's Most Widely Used Green Building Program

Today, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the global developer of the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards, opened certification to the LEED v5 rating system and announced new tools and resources for users of the world's most widely used green building certification program.



This week at the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo in Los Angeles, USGBC will showcase the practical use of LEED v5 and feature exclusive presentations, workshops and hands-on training for the new system.



“Since releasing the rating system and launching LEED v5 registration earlier this year, we have seen interest in using the new rating system spread across the industry,” said Peter Templeton, President and CEO, USGBC.“Recognizing that LEED v5 is a significant step forward, we are committed to helping our community understand and apply the new elements by providing USGBC members and LEED users with detailed resources and enhanced support.”



LEED v5 offers clear steps for buildings to achieve near-zero carbon status while prioritizing physical resilience and the health and well-being of people and communities. Additionally, projects that invest in LEED certification see a return on investment through higher asset values, increased occupancy rates, and higher rents, according to a Cushman and Wakefield report.



Latest LEED v5 Tools and Resources

LEED users can now certify projects under the new rating system. Scorecards focused on LEED v5's core impact areas – decarbonization, quality of life, and ecological conservation and restoration – are available to help guide project teams in planning goals and intent. A wide range of tools, including calculators, a scorecard builder, recertification guidance, and a decarbonization workbook, support the success of project teams in achieving certification.

The newest editions of the LEED v5 Reference Guide build on the April launch previews, adding greater detail, examples, and context to support project teams. Informed by user feedback and community input, the guides will be paired with additional educational resources through 2026 to help practitioners master the new rating system.



Additionally, USGBC has released updated LEED v5 crosswalks to help streamline the process for projects pursuing multiple certifications. These include the LEED v5 and WELL crosswalk developed in collaboration with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), and the LEED v5 and SITES crosswalk.



A Clear Path for Decarbonization

With LEED v5, USGBC continues its decades-long mission to promote green building leadership while creating opportunities and encouraging more projects to participate. For the first time, Platinum projects require minimum carbon reductions that set them apart as models for net zero trajectories. At the same time, the new rating system is intentionally designed to expand access, enabling more project teams to pursue ultra-low carbon, healthy, and restorative buildings that enhance quality of life and dramatically improve efficiency.



Through beta testing of the LEED v5 Operations and Maintenance (O+M) system, more than 20 early adopters have already achieved certification, proving transformative change through strategic decarbonization, significant cost savings, and high occupant satisfaction. As part of the rating system's Decarbonization and Capital Planning requirements, projects target significant reductions in onsite energy use, direct emissions, and water usage.



“LEED certification represents not only a technical standard, but also a true symbol of prestige within the community,” said Felipe Flores, Director of Operations, Reichmann International and administrator of Torre Diana, a LEED v5 Platinum certified project in Mexico City.“We have seen how this recognition generates trust and admiration among visitors, users, and industry leaders. Furthermore, tenants feel proud to be part of the project and develop a much stronger sense of belonging, which translates into more stable and lasting relationships. Torre Diana has become an exemplary case of what can be achieved when a structured and strategic commitment to decarbonization is made, demonstrating that sustainability, performance, and a vision for the future can go hand in hand.”



The annual Greenbuild International Conference and Expo will take place Nov. 4-7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Learn more about USGBC's sessions on the Greenbuild Content Hub.