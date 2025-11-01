403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WCM-Q Conference Addresses Health Challenges Posed By Climate Change
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and experts from around the world gathered in Doha to explore evidence-based strategies for mitigating the health impacts of climate-related issues. The conference was co-ordinated by the Division of Continuing Professional Development at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q).
Titled“Exploring the Nexus of Climate, Health, and Environment” (CHE2025), the two-day conference addressed the intersection of climate change, environmental pollution, and human health, with a strong emphasis on the unique challenges faced by the Mena region. Other areas of focus included sustainable urban planning and healthcare delivery, the food-energy-water-health nexus and strategies for achieving net-zero emissions in healthcare systems.
Featuring plenary sessions, expert panels, and interactive workshops, CHE2025 offered participants actionable insights to enhance resilience and promote the integration of climate and health in research, policy, and practice.
Dr Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said:“At WCM-Q, we recognise that the health of our communities is deeply connected to the health of our planet. CHE2025 demonstrates our commitment as an institution to bring together regional and global experts to discuss and address the urgent health threats posed by climate change, particularly in the Mena region.”
The conference was directed by Dr Sadeer al-Kindi, a WCM-Q alumnus and associate professor at Houston Methodist and Weill Cornell Medicine, and medical director at the Centre for Health & Nature in Houston, US, and Dr Nasrin Mesaeli, associate professor of biochemistry at WCM-Q, who also served as speakers.
Dr Sanjay Rajagopalan, chief of cardiovascular medicine and chief academic and scientific officer at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, who also serves as the Herman K Hellerstein MD, professor of cardiovascular medicine and director of the Case Cardiovascular Research Institute at Case Western Reserve University, described the global health impacts of climate change and pollution and how environmental stressors contribute to disease patterns. He also evaluated strategies to address environmental challenges in clinical care.
Dr Thurayya Arayssi, vice-dean for academic and curricular affairs at WCM-Q, said:“Discussions about climate change are critical. Through this conference, we seek to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and actionable solutions to drive climate-resilient healthcare and communities in the Mena region. We are extremely pleased by the high level of interest expressed by all participants in addressing this global health challenge.”WCM-Q
Titled“Exploring the Nexus of Climate, Health, and Environment” (CHE2025), the two-day conference addressed the intersection of climate change, environmental pollution, and human health, with a strong emphasis on the unique challenges faced by the Mena region. Other areas of focus included sustainable urban planning and healthcare delivery, the food-energy-water-health nexus and strategies for achieving net-zero emissions in healthcare systems.
Featuring plenary sessions, expert panels, and interactive workshops, CHE2025 offered participants actionable insights to enhance resilience and promote the integration of climate and health in research, policy, and practice.
Dr Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said:“At WCM-Q, we recognise that the health of our communities is deeply connected to the health of our planet. CHE2025 demonstrates our commitment as an institution to bring together regional and global experts to discuss and address the urgent health threats posed by climate change, particularly in the Mena region.”
The conference was directed by Dr Sadeer al-Kindi, a WCM-Q alumnus and associate professor at Houston Methodist and Weill Cornell Medicine, and medical director at the Centre for Health & Nature in Houston, US, and Dr Nasrin Mesaeli, associate professor of biochemistry at WCM-Q, who also served as speakers.
Dr Sanjay Rajagopalan, chief of cardiovascular medicine and chief academic and scientific officer at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, who also serves as the Herman K Hellerstein MD, professor of cardiovascular medicine and director of the Case Cardiovascular Research Institute at Case Western Reserve University, described the global health impacts of climate change and pollution and how environmental stressors contribute to disease patterns. He also evaluated strategies to address environmental challenges in clinical care.
Dr Thurayya Arayssi, vice-dean for academic and curricular affairs at WCM-Q, said:“Discussions about climate change are critical. Through this conference, we seek to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and actionable solutions to drive climate-resilient healthcare and communities in the Mena region. We are extremely pleased by the high level of interest expressed by all participants in addressing this global health challenge.”WCM-Q
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment