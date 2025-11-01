403
Al Shamal Thrash Umm Salal To Move To Second Spot In Qatar Stars League
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Shamal handed Umm Salal a 5-0 thrashing in the Qatar Stars League at the Al Khor Stadium Saturday to go second in the table behind leaders Al Gharafa.
Their fifth win of the league took Al Shamal's tally to 17 points to be second in the standings, ahead of Qatar SC on goal difference. Umm Salal with a sixth loss are in 11th with 6 points while Al Gharafa are at the top with 19 points.
Umm Salal were also reduced to 10-man in the 88th minute when Diyab Haroon Taha was sent off for a foul against Baghdad Bounedjah.
In what a forgettable day for them, Umm Salal also suffered from two goalkeeping errors at the start which saw Al Shamal go up with a 2-0 lead before they added three more to the scoreline. Al Shamal led 3-0 at half time.
Alex Collado (11th & 54th minutes), Issoufou Dayo – Own Goal (18th minute), Badghdad Bounedjah (38th minute), and Moufak Awad (90th minute) contributed the goals.
Umm Salal goalkeeper Jehad Mohammad Hudib had a horror when a powerful Collado kick went through his hands and legs. Seven minutes later, there was more trouble as Hudib failed to read a back pass from Dayo, getting beaten to his right as the ball rolled into the net. Bounedjah added a third scoring from in front of the goal off a fine assist from Collado.
In the second half, Collado struck again from top of the box with his left-footer finding the left corner of the net. Just ahead of added time, a Bounedjah free kick was blocked by a leaping Hudib but Moufak Awad lunged forward to kick the ball in to complete a 5-0 rout. On a day when nothing seemed to go right for Umm Salal, a second half free kick also hit the right post before falling away in what was the only glimmer of hope.
Ahli beat Sailiya
Earlier at the Grand Hamad Stadium, Al Ahli scored a 2-1 win over Al Sailiya to move to 9th spot. Al Sailiya with 6 points are in tenth.
Julian Draxler scored a brace (27th & 90 +1 minute - penalty) to bounce Al Ahli back to winning ways while Al Sailiya's only goal was scored by Youssef Sinana (45 + 3 minute) via a penalty.
Draxler's made a stunning right-footed shot from the right side of the box to open the scoring, while Al Sailiya's Sinana restored parity via a spot kick just before half time after Al Ahli's Hilal Mohammed handled the ball in the danger area. With the match heading for a draw, Draxler, once again, made the difference as he scored from the spot at the stroke of regulation time to give The Brigadiers an important victory Shamal Umm Salal Qatar Stars League Al Gharafa Al Ahli Al Sailiya
