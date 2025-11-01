403
Excitement Builds With 30 Days To Go Until The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Only 30 days remain for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, as excitement builds for the Arab world's biggest tournament taking place from 1-18 December in Qatar.
The prestigious tournament returns to Qatar for a second time, following the successful delivery of the Arab Cup in 2021, which was the first time that the tournament was held under the auspices of FIFA. This year's edition has set a new benchmark with the total prize money exceeding $36.5mn (approximately QR 132.9mn), with the Arab Cup now joining the ranks of the world's major international football tournaments.
A total of 16 teams will have a chance to lift the coveted Arab Cup Qatar 2025 trophy. Nine of the highest FIFA ranked teams have qualified automatically, while 14 teams will vie for the remaining 7 spots in a series of qualifiers. Current champions Algeria will look to defend their title, whereas hosts Qatar will look to lift their first Arab Cup trophy Arab Cup Qatar 2025
