New Government Sworn In Moldova

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NewsMaker

The solemn ceremony took place in the presidential administration building in the presence of President Maia Sandu and Speaker of Parliament Igor Grosu.

On October 31, Alexandru Munteanu's government received a vote of confidence from parliament. Only deputies from the ruling PAS party voted for his program and composition.

Expert advises Ukraine to study Russia's tactics used to interfere in Moldova's elections

As reported by Ukrinform, Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a decree appointing Alexandru Munteanu as prime minister.

Photo: video screenshot