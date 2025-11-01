Azerbaijan Supports Launch Of Youth Leadership And Innovation Center In Kenya

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

With the support of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Youth Leadership and Innovation Center has officially opened in Nairobi, Kenya, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kenya.

The new center aims to empower young people by enhancing their skills, leadership abilities, and social engagement, while helping them build successful careers.

The opening ceremony, held on November 1, was organized by the International Youth Network public association and the Kenya Institute of Special Education. The event brought together the project's initiator and patron - Charlene Ruto, daughter of Kenya's President - as well as AIDA Director Elmeddin Mehdiyev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev, public figures, and youth representatives.

Charlene Ruto, who has visited Azerbaijan several times, praised the country's development, strong national values, and support for developing nations. She expressed deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for backing the creation of the center, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Kenya. She also highlighted the importance of such initiatives and the“Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant,” which provides scholarships for Kenyan students.

AIDA Director Elmeddin Mehdiyev noted that Azerbaijan's support for this project, as well as previous educational and humanitarian initiatives in Kenya, reflects the growing partnership between the two countries.

Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev underlined the political importance of the meeting held on September 23 between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He also mentioned that, alongside AIDA's initiatives, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has provided equipment to a Nairobi secondary school and several maternity wards across Kenya as part of its“Development of Education and Culture in African Countries” project.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held bilateral meetings to discuss future cooperation in various areas, including humanitarian and development initiatives.