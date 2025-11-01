Partnership In Motion: Baku, Beijing's Vision For Connected Eurasia
Operational results show significant progress. In the first nine months of 2025, ADY handled 296 block trains, including 113 transit trains, representing a 39 % increase compared to the same period in 2024. The total volume of containerized cargo reached 103,134 TEU, about 20 % higher than last year's figure.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment