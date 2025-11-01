Injury Toll From Missile Strike On Mykolaiv Rises To 19, One Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"As of now, the number of those injured has increased to 19. Among them is a nine-year-old girl, who received outpatient care. Four other injured people also received outpatient treatment, while the rest remain hospitalized," the regional governor wrote.

The police said that a 20-year-old man was killed in the missile strike, and among the injured are a 12-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl.

Vehicles and gas stations were also damaged in the attack.

