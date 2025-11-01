Injury Toll From Missile Strike On Mykolaiv Rises To 19, One Dead
"As of now, the number of those injured has increased to 19. Among them is a nine-year-old girl, who received outpatient care. Four other injured people also received outpatient treatment, while the rest remain hospitalized," the regional governor wrote.
Russian army attacks Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles, casualties reported
The police said that a 20-year-old man was killed in the missile strike, and among the injured are a 12-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl.
Vehicles and gas stations were also damaged in the attack.
As previously reported, one person was killed and 15 others, including a child, were injured in the missile strike on Mykolaiv on the morning of November 1.
