Zelensky: Long-Range Strikes Are Drone Responses To Russia's Actions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky noted that he had received a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front, particularly in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Dobropillia, and other areas of the Donetsk region, as well as in Kupiansk. He stressed that long-range strikes are "drone responses to Russia's actions."

"Over the past 24 hours, our drones performed very well. I want to thank our warriors for their precision. Our air defense also performed effectively: of 223 Russian attack drones launched overnight, 206 were destroyed or neutralized," Zelensky said.

He added that each day and each night "must yield results in destroying the Russian occupier, defending our positions, and protecting our cities and communities."

"I thank all our units for achieving these very results – every person who truly defends Ukrainian positions," Zelensky said.

Syrskyi stated earlier that a comprehensive operation was ongoing to destroy and push Russian forces out of Pokrovsk.