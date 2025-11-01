Russian Drone Attacks Rescuers Extinguishing Fire After Shelling In Kherson

Earlier today, following another artillery strike in one of the city's districts, a single-story residential building caught fire. An SES unit arrived at the scene and began firefighting efforts. During the operation, Russians attacked the fire truck with a strike drone.

