Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Russian Drone Attacks Rescuers Extinguishing Fire After Shelling In Kherson

2025-11-01 03:09:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Facebook.

"Russian occupiers continue their terror and deliberately target rescuers," the post said.

Read also: Russians strike Bilozerka, one woman wounded

Earlier today, following another artillery strike in one of the city's districts, a single-story residential building caught fire. An SES unit arrived at the scene and began firefighting efforts. During the operation, Russians attacked the fire truck with a strike drone.

No rescuers were injured.

Photo credit: SES

UkrinForm

