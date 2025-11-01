King Abdullah I's Palace Listed On ALECSO's Architectural Heritage Hegister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 1 (Petra) The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) listed the King Abdullah I's Palace on its Architectural and Urban Heritage Register for Arab Countries 2025, recognising its historical and architectural significance and its embodiment of Jordan's national identity.In a statement issued Saturday, the Department of Antiquities announced that the decision was made during the 27th Arab Conference on Archaeology and Cultural Heritage in the Arab World, held in Doha, Qatar, under the theme "Sustainability of Cultural Heritage: Challenges and Future Strategies."The event brought together researchers, experts and representatives of heritage institutions from across the Arab world.Jordan was represented by Fawzi Abu Danah, Director General of the Department of Antiquities, who presented a paper titled "The Jordanian Experience in Protecting and Preserving Cultural Heritage."Abu Danah's presentation highlighted Jordan's national efforts in restoration, digital documentation and regional and international cooperation to safeguard both tangible and intangible cultural heritage.He discussed Jordan's role in heritage preservation, citing successful initiatives against the illicit trafficking of antiquities and awareness programmes aimed at engaging local communities in protecting national heritage.At the close of the conference, Abu Danah received a certificate of registration for the Founder King's Palace, marking its inclusion on ALECSO's Register of Architectural and Urban Heritage.The recognition honours Jordan's distinguished contributions to the conservation of cultural and architectural heritage in the Arab world.Jordan's participation drew widespread praise from conference attendees, who commended the Kingdom's approach to heritage management and its effective coordination between the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Department of Antiquities and academic institutions to balance sustainable development with the preservation of national identity.