UAE Lottery Announces New Millionaire, Shares Message From First Dh100-Million Winner

The UAE Lottery's latest Lucky Day draw Number 251101 was announced on Saturday, with seven winners each bagging Dh100,000 under the guaranteed prizes category. The winning numbers from the days section were 17, 21, 30, 19, 26, and 22, while the month number was 7.

The seven lucky participants who took home Dh100,000 with Lucky Chance IDs are:



DJ8644166

AV2091001

DL8884050

BU4572345

AB0008796

This draw also saw one participant win Dh1 million after matching all six days numbers, while two winners matched five days' numbers and the month number, taking home Dh100,000 each.

Additionally, 111 players won Dh1,000 by matching either five days numbers or four days numbers and a month number, and 12,564 participants received Dh100 by matching partial combinations such as three, two, or one day number with the month number. In total, the draw produced 12,685 winners across all categories.

Since its launch, the UAE Lottery has produced 216 winners of Dh100,000 each, rewarding participants across multiple editions. The massive Dh100-million jackpot was claimed by Anilkumar Bolla in the last draw.

During this draw's live event, a video message was played from the winner who made UAE lottery history.

Anil, who has been in the UAE for a year and a half, described himself as very lucky to be the first to win the biggest prize in UAE lotter history. He revealed that his winning numbers were through random selection, although the month number was inspired by his mother's birthday.“I plan to invest wisely, bring my parents to the UAE, and fulfil their small dreams.”

“I want to celebrate at a resort, spend sensibly, and donate to charity, helping people in need gives me core happiness. I believe everything happens for a reason.”