PM Attends Conclusion Of Watan 2025 Exercise

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the conclusion of the“Watan 2025” exercise yesterday.

The exercise included preliminary desk-based phases, followed by field exercises simulating realistic scenarios for dealing with security challenges and emergencies.

The closing ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani and Minister of Interior and Commander of Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya), H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani along with a number of Their Excellencies the ministers; senior officials from participating entities; and security leaders.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also inaugurated the Lekhwiya camp in Zekreet - which is preparing to host the“Arabian Gulf Security 4” exercise in early 2026, with the participation of security agencies from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.