Bihar BSP Incharge Anil Kumar Resigns From Party Citing Personal Reasons

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which suffered a major setback in Bihar following the results of the 2025 Assembly elections, received another jolt after its state incharge, Anil Kumar, resigned from the party citing personal reasons.

Anil Kumar, the party's Bihar state incharge, has resigned from both his post and the party's primary membership.

His abrupt departure has triggered political buzz in the state and sparked discussions within the party's organisational ranks.

In his resignation letter to BSP chief Mayawati, Anil Kumar said that due to unavoidable personal reasons, he could no longer devote time to party work.

He thanked the party leadership for the support and guidance extended to him during his tenure.

Anil Kumar's exit is being viewed as a significant blow to the BSP at a time when the party is already struggling after a weak performance in the Assembly polls.

Sources within the party revealed that a review meeting was held two days ago, attended by national coordinator Akash Anand.

During that meeting, some leaders reportedly questioned Anil Kumar's functioning and organisational decisions.

At the same time, Anil Kumar claimed that the ruling party was attempting to "lure away" the BSP's sole MLA, Satish Yadav, a move that further intensified internal tensions.

The BSP has not yet issued an official statement on the resignation. Party leaders are expected to make an important decision soon regarding the appointment of a new state-incharge for Bihar.

This development comes at a time when Bihar's political landscape is undergoing fresh realignments post-election.

BSP Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, however, expressed optimism, stating that the party's vote share has increased compared to the previous election, and that the BSP still has substantial room to grow in the state.

During the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election, BSP won one seat in Ramgarh. Party candidate Satish Yadav defeated the BJP candidates with a narrow margin of just 30 votes.

After winning the election, Yadav met the party's national president, Mayawati, a few days ago and took her blessings.