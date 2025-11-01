403
Hazy To Misty Weather Expected Today
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The weather, inshore, until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be hazy to misty in places at first, become relatively hot in the daytime and chance of local rainy clouds daytime, mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will see scattered clouds with a weak chance of light rain at north daytime, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at 03 to 13 knots.
Offshore, it will be variable, mainly northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 03 to 12 knots.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet, while offshore it will be 1 to 3 feet.
Visibility inshore will be 04 to 10 kilometers or 03 kilometers or fewer at places at first.
Offshore it will also be 05 to 10 kilometers misty rainy clouds scattered clouds
