Delhi Gasps For Breath: Air Quality In 'Very Poor' Zone For 14Th Day No Updates On Sameer App As AQI Hits 377
The 24-hour average AQI settled at 377 on Thursday, marking an increase compared to the readings earlier in the week: 327 on Wednesday, 352 on Tuesday, and 382 on Monday. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is predicted to remain 'very poor' throughout the forthcoming week.Also Read | 'Don't blame volcanic ash from Ethiopia for Mumbai's poor AQI': HC raps Maharash
However, the Central Pollution Control Board's ( CPCB) Sameer application, which provides real-time pollution data from monitoring stations across Delhi, had not been updated with the latest readings by 5 PM on Thursday, mirroring the situation on Wednesday.
For reference, CPCB standards define air quality based on the following scale:
- Good: AQI between 0 and 50 Satisfactory: 51–100 Moderate: 101–200 Poor: 201–300 Very Poor: 301–400 Severe: 401–500
The Decision Support System (DSS) from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune estimated the primary sources of pollution on Thursday: vehicular emissions accounted for 19.5% of Delhi's pollution, followed by neighbouring Ghaziabad at 8.2% and Baghpat at 7.3%. Stubble burning was a minor contributor, responsible for only 0.7%. For Friday, the contributions are projected to be 18.7% from vehicular emissions and 1.5% from stubble burning.Also Read | Vineeta Singh lashes out, bats for China-like measures to control Mumbai AQI Doctors advise regular screening
With Delhi's air quality regularly dipping into the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories this winter, medical professionals are stressing the importance of regular diagnostic screening. This is aimed at detecting early signs of health deterioration linked to pollution, especially among vulnerable groups such as smokers, asthma patients, children, and those with pre-existing cardiac or respiratory conditions. Experts noted that preventative health checks are increasingly vital as toxic air triggers airway inflammation, diminishes lung function, and exacerbates underlying illnesses.
On the meteorological front, the city registered a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, which is 0.3 degrees below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was 8.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the IMD. The IMD's forecast for Friday anticipates mist, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 24 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
