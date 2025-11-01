Atlasedge Wins €253 M For Lisbon Expansion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

European data-centre operator AtlasEdge has secured a €253 million green financing package to scale up its campus in Lisbon, Portugal. The facility, split into two tranches, is respectively earmarked for the first building and the second of the site, with the company also acquiring land to host a third phase, LIS003, drawing on Portugal's renewable-energy credentials.

The financing comprises a seven-year senior-secured term-bond arrangement. The first tranche, €63 million, is directed at LIS001 and the second, €190 million, will support LIS002. Lead banks include Banco Santander and ING, the latter also serving as sustainability coordinator.

AtlasEdge says the Lisbon campus will deliver up to 30 MW of capacity across its three phases, with LIS001 already under contract with major clients and scheduled to be service-ready by the end of 2025. LIS002 is in the master-planning stage and aimed for readiness by 2028. The acquisition of a 10,000-square-metre adjacent site signals the intention to expand further with LIS003.

The choice of Lisbon reflects the city's growing importance as a digital-infrastructure hub. The site sits less than 10 km from a major submarine-cable landing station at Carcavelos, offering low-latency access to Africa, the Americas and Europe. Portugal is cited as among the world's top solar and wind-power producers, lending strong credentials for a data-centre campus seeking full renewable-energy sourcing.

AtlasEdge's wider strategic aim is to invest over €500 million in Portugal as part of its broader Iberian expansion drive. The firm is backed by Liberty Global and DigitalBridge and has intensified its footprint across Europe via acquisitions and new builds.

Market analysts say the financing highlights two intersecting trends: the surge in demand for hyperscale and artificial-intelligence-capable data infrastructure, and the increasing importance placed on sustainability in the data-centre sector. The green-linked nature of the bond means AtlasEdge will face performance obligations tied to efficiency and renewable-energy metrics.

Challenges remain. Executing large-scale data-centre roll-outs entails permitting, grid-connection, cooling and construction-cycle risks. Portugal's renewable-energy system is strong but not immune to regulatory and grid-capacity constraints. Industry observers note that while the 30 MW target is significant for the Lisbon campus, it still represents a small share of the European wholesale data-centre market, where multi-hundreds-MW campuses are emerging.

For clients, the campus offers a compelling value-proposition: high-performance infrastructure located in a region with abundant renewable energy and strong international connectivity. For AtlasEdge, it advances the group's goal of delivering over 150 MW of capacity to Europe in the coming years.

